Obama has tested positive for COVID

Updated March 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM ET

Former President Barack Obama says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just tested positive for COVID," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

A 2010 White House doctor's report found Obama was in "excellent health" but was encouraged to give up smoking. The report also noted that Obama's total cholesterol was borderline, at 209 milligrams per deciliter at the time.

Many flooded the former president with get well soon messages, including World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"I wish you a swift and easy recovery from #COVID19, President @BarackObama - and I couldn't agree with you more: it's important for people to get vaccinated," he wrote.

