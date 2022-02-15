New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Cold as Weiss
The Seattle-based soul-jazz trio has a new drummer, Dan Weiss (who is also in the soul/funk collective The Sextones.) The DLO3’s sophomore album I Told You So received numerous accolades, including #60 in WNCW’s Top 100 of 2021. This new one is as tight as ever, and available on February 11th via Colemine Records.
Listen on Apple Music