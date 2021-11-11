© 2021
Texas schools can require masks again after a judge overrules state's ban

By John Burnett
Published November 11, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that banned mask mandates in public schools. The ruling could have implications for other states with similar bans in place.

John Burnett
