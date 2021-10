New for Fall 2021 is our silicone wine glass. If you liked our silicone pint glasses, you'll love this wine glass!

This is an unbreakable, 14-ounce stemless silicone wine glasses, with a polished outer surface, thicker walls, and bulbous sturdy base. Silipints are lightweight, odorless, and safe for the microwave, dishwasher, freezer & more. They can hold hot & cold beverages. Available for a $40 donation. Click here to donate now.