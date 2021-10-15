Pledge today to be entered to win Loretta and Aretha!

Tonight at 9 pm, at the conclusion of Cosmic American Music Show, one lucky winner will receive an autographed vinyl LP of Loretta Lynn's "Still Woman Enough", released earlier this year. Then at 11 pm, when Rhythm Theorem wraps up, another lucky listener will win an Aretha Franklin box set. And, of course that is all after we draw the winner of a kayak at 6pm!!

Loretta Lynn's "Still Woman Enough" is the forty-sixth solo studio album by American country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. It was released on March 19, 2021, by Legacy Recordings. The album was produced by Lynn's daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. And it is signed by the Coal Miner's Daughter herself!

Aretha's 4-CD box set from Rhino Records is the first to span her entire career, including songs from every label she recorded with. Among the collection's 81 newly remastered tracks, 19 are making their CD and digital debuts, including alternate versions of classic hits, demos, rarities, and live tracks, like her stunning performance of "(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman" at The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2015. Liner notes written by Rochelle Riley, author and director of arts and culture for the City of Detroit, and David Nathan, a music journalist and soul historian who interviewed Franklin more times than any other living writer.