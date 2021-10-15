© 2021
Jazz & Beyond Giveaway

WNCW
Published October 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT
Join Roland Dierauf and make a donation between 7 and 11 Saturday during Jazz and Beyond to be entered to win "The Complete Blue Note and Roost Recordings" of Bud Powell, a previously loved, but rare edition gifted to us by a fan.

This four-CD set collects Powell's 1947 session for Roost and his Blue Note recordings from 1949 to 1958, with a final leap ahead to 1963 for a single trio track. Powell's mercurial genius is most apparent in the early sessions. The eight Roost tracks, with Curly Russell on bass and Max Roach on drums, are stunning demonstrations of Powell's flying right-hand runs, knotting harmonic complexity, and tempestuous invention, including an early recording of "Off Minor" that shows Powell's grasp of Thelonious Monk's music.

