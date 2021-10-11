© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is On! October 10th - 16th. Click Here to Donate Now!

Enter to win a kayak!

WNCW
Published October 11, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT
Santee-116-Sport-Red.png
Hurricane Santee 116 Sport Kayak

At 6pm on Friday, October 15th, we will be giving away a Hurricane Santee 116 Sport kayak, valued at $999.

The Santee 116 Sport is a recreational kayak that gives you room for tackle boxes, rod tubes, dry bags and perhaps the family dog ― appropriately clad in a doggie PFD of course.

Features:

  • Stern Bulkhead, ABS Plastic: Provides positive flotation and storage
  • 10-Inch Stern Hinge Hatch: Storage compartment access
  • Stern Deck Bungee: Storage for dry bag & gear
  • Paddle Holder: Secure paddle to deck
  • Security Bar: Cable lock your boat to the car or in storage
  • Outfitting: AireStream seat and foam thigh pads
  • Footbrace System: Sealect Designs Pinch & Pull
  • Molded Grab Handles, Bow & Stern: Comfortable grip when carrying kayak during portage
  • XL 55-inch Cockpit: Easy entry & Exit, accommodates small child or pet

More information here.

Click here to donate now and be entered to win!