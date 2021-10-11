Enter to win a kayak!

At 6pm on Friday, October 15th, we will be giving away a Hurricane Santee 116 Sport kayak, valued at $999.

The Santee 116 Sport is a recreational kayak that gives you room for tackle boxes, rod tubes, dry bags and perhaps the family dog ― appropriately clad in a doggie PFD of course.

Features:



Stern Bulkhead, ABS Plastic: Provides positive flotation and storage



10-Inch Stern Hinge Hatch: Storage compartment access



Stern Deck Bungee: Storage for dry bag & gear



Paddle Holder: Secure paddle to deck



Security Bar: Cable lock your boat to the car or in storage



Outfitting: AireStream seat and foam thigh pads



Footbrace System: Sealect Designs Pinch & Pull



Molded Grab Handles, Bow & Stern: Comfortable grip when carrying kayak during portage

XL 55-inch Cockpit: Easy entry & Exit, accommodates small child or pet

More information here.

Click here to donate now and be entered to win!

