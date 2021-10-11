Enter to win a kayak!
At 6pm on Friday, October 15th, we will be giving away a Hurricane Santee 116 Sport kayak, valued at $999.
The Santee 116 Sport is a recreational kayak that gives you room for tackle boxes, rod tubes, dry bags and perhaps the family dog ― appropriately clad in a doggie PFD of course.
Features:
- Stern Bulkhead, ABS Plastic: Provides positive flotation and storage
- 10-Inch Stern Hinge Hatch: Storage compartment access
- Stern Deck Bungee: Storage for dry bag & gear
- Paddle Holder: Secure paddle to deck
- Security Bar: Cable lock your boat to the car or in storage
- Outfitting: AireStream seat and foam thigh pads
- Footbrace System: Sealect Designs Pinch & Pull
- Molded Grab Handles, Bow & Stern: Comfortable grip when carrying kayak during portage
- XL 55-inch Cockpit: Easy entry & Exit, accommodates small child or pet
More information here.
Click here to donate now and be entered to win!