© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Movies And TV Shows To Watch At Home This Fall

By Eric Deggans,
Aisha HarrisLinda HolmesBob MondelloGlen Weldon
Published September 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Clockwise from top left: <em>Insecure</em>, <em>Impeachment: American Crime Story</em>, <em>Everybody's Talking About Jamie</em>, <em>The Wonder Years</em>, <em>The Premise </em>and<em> Star Wars: Visions.</em>
Clockwise from top left: <em>Insecure</em>, <em>Impeachment: American Crime Story</em>, <em>Everybody's Talking About Jamie</em>, <em>The Wonder Years</em>, <em>The Premise </em>and<em> Star Wars: Visions.</em>

It's time to find something good to watch.

Maybe you didn't have exactly the hot vaccinated summer we were all hoping for. While we can't fix the big stuff, our critics do have good news about staying entertained — and challenged, and invigorated, and curious.

We're back with a guide of what to watch this fall. Because the lines between movies and television are being rapidly blurred, we've included both. Plus, everything we're recommending can be seen from the comfort of your couch. You can search by release date, genre, and, most importantly, where in the heck you're supposed to find it.

It's not a complete listing by any means though, so take a look and then head to the Pop Culture Happy Hour Facebook page to let us know what you'll be watching.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags

NPR News
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon