© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

COMIC: Director Jon M. Chu's Long Journey From Home Videos To 'In The Heights'

By James Delahoussaye,
Janet W. LeeLA Johnson
Published June 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Panel 6

Ever since he started shooting home movies with his family's bulky video camera, Jon M. Chu knew he wanted to be a filmmaker. But after directing several Hollywood blockbuster films like G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Now You See Me 2, Jon felt uninspired by the stories he was bringing to the silver screen.

In 2018, he directed Crazy Rich Asians — the first Hollywood film with a majority Asian cast in 25 years — and in 2021, Lin Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

This comic, illustrated by Fred Chao, is inspired by TED Radio Hour's recent episode, The Artist's Voice.

Panel 1
/
/
Panel 2
/
/
Panel 3
/
/
Panel 4
/
/
Panel 5
/
/
Panel 7
/
/
Panel 8
/
/
Panel 9
/
/
Panel 10
/ Fred Chao for NPR
/

Fred Chao is a freelance illustrator and designer based in California.

The podcast version of this story was hosted by Manoush Zomorodi, produced by James Delahoussaye, edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, and adapted for the web by Janet W. Lee and Katie Monteleone.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
James Delahoussaye
Janet W. Lee
LA Johnson
LA Johnson is an art director and illustrator at NPR. She joined in 2014 and has a BFA from The Savannah College of Art and Design.
See stories by LA Johnson