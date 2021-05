WNCW is proud to announce a second Outback Opry for 2021! As in, out back in the parking lot. WNCW and the Foundation Performing Arts Center welcome The Cleverlys, for a drive-in concert, Saturday, June 19th, in the back parking lot of the Foundation, on the campus of Isothermal Community College. Gates open at 7:00 P.M., show at 8:30 p.m., rain or shine. Vehicle space is limited. Tickets and details at FoundationShows.org.