WORDSTAGE ON WNCW: JESS WILLIS - SUNDAY DINNER DENTURES

It’s WORDSTAGE, celebrating the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artists.

Jess Willis, a native of South Carolina who first fell in love with stories because of their ability to transport a country girl to just about anywhere in the world she wanted to go. She is Assistant Technical Director in the Theatre Program at Francis Marion University. She often says, “However much paint and sawdust I may have in my hair and clothes I carry the soil of the country under my nails and stories in my heart."

Sunday Dinner Dentures is one of Jess’s many original true life tales.

Aired 4/3/21 & 4/4/21