WNCW-FM Podcasts
Podcasts of WNCW Local News, NPR News, On The Way Up, Southern Songs and Stories and more!

WORDSTAGE ON WNCW: JESS WILLIS - SUNDAY DINNER DENTURES

WNCW | By John Fowler
Published April 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
Jess Wilils.jpg

It’s WORDSTAGE, celebrating the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artists.

Jess Willis, a native of South Carolina who first fell in love with stories because of their ability to transport a country girl to just about anywhere in the world she wanted to go. She is Assistant Technical Director in the Theatre Program at Francis Marion University. She often says, “However much paint and sawdust I may have in my hair and clothes I carry the soil of the country under my nails and stories in my heart."

Sunday Dinner Dentures is one of Jess’s many original true life tales.

Aired 4/3/21 & 4/4/21

podcastwordsJohnny FowlerJess WilliswncwStorytellingspoken word
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
See stories by John Fowler