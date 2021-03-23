© 2021
Need A Reason To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine? How About A Free Doughnut?

Published March 23, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Do you really need an extra reason to get a COVID vaccine? Just in case seeing loved ones and ending a global pandemic is not enough motivation, there are doughnuts. Krispy Kreme says if you get the vaccine, they will give you one free glazed doughnut per day for the rest of the year. In a similar promotion, your public radio station says if you get the vaccine, you may listen for the rest of the year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.