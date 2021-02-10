WordStage: Zora Walker - Boy Sells Cow

It’s WordStage, a celebration of the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Zora Walker (1922-2013) was from the Yellow Branch community of Graham County, North Carolina. She was a wealth of many types of folklore including stories, jokes, children’s games, traditional folk songs and ballads. Zora learned this old ballad (Child #278) from her father, Virgil “Virge” Jenkins, in which a father sends his son on an errand to sell the family cow. On his way he encounters a robber which he tricks for a horse and a saddle full of riches.

From, On the Threshold of a Dream - Susan Pepper (Ballad Records) www.susanpepper.com

Originally aired 2/6/21 and 2/7/21

