WordStage: Zora Walker - Boy Sells Cow

WNCW | By John Fowler
Published February 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST
It’s WordStage, a celebration of the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Zora Walker (1922-2013) was from the Yellow Branch community of Graham County, North Carolina. She was a wealth of many types of folklore including stories, jokes, children’s games, traditional folk songs and ballads. Zora learned this old ballad (Child #278) from her father, Virgil “Virge” Jenkins, in which a father sends his son on an errand to sell the family cow. On his way he encounters a robber which he tricks for a horse and a saddle full of riches.

From, On the Threshold of a Dream - Susan Pepper (Ballad Records) www.susanpepper.com

Originally aired 2/6/21 and 2/7/21

John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
