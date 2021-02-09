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Up For Sale: 'Possibly The Thinnest House In London'

NPR
Published February 9, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer, here with an offer that someone will find irresistible. For just $1.3 million American, you can be the owner of what's billed as possibly the thinnest house in London. It's 6 feet wide - that's 1.8 meters - and according to the real estate agency, the skinny living quarters might be compared to a luxury yacht. They also say it's great for entertaining, although it does seem like social distancing might be a bit of a problem. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Corrected: February 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous Web introduction to this report incorrectly said that the house had an asking price of $1.3 billion. In fact, the price is $1.3 million.

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morning edition