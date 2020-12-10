© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Painting In Brussels Government Building Is By Flemish Master Jordaens

Published December 10, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A painting depicting baby Jesus and his family hung in this government building in Brussels for decades. Everyone thought it was a copy of a work by the master painter Jacob Jordaens. But after some recent analysis by art experts, it turns out the painting is an original. It was painted in the early 17th century. After some restoration, the art will go on display at a museum in Brussels. Wow. I've got to take a look at the prints in my office now. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.