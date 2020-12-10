Painting In Brussels Government Building Is By Flemish Master Jordaens

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A painting depicting baby Jesus and his family hung in this government building in Brussels for decades. Everyone thought it was a copy of a work by the master painter Jacob Jordaens. But after some recent analysis by art experts, it turns out the painting is an original. It was painted in the early 17th century. After some restoration, the art will go on display at a museum in Brussels. Wow. I've got to take a look at the prints in my office now. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.