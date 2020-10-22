© 2021
Norway's Trade Minister Apologizes For Extending 2020

Published October 22, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Norway's trade minister is apologizing. She's in charge of implementing daylight savings (ph) time for the country, which means she's responsible for making this year one hour longer. Iselin Nybo told a news agency, as minister of time, I strongly regret that 2020 will be another hour longer. On the bright side, we now know there's such a thing as a minister of time, someone to complain to about every week seeming to contain a year of news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.