Desperate For Business, AMC Will Rent Out Theaters For Private Screenings

Published October 20, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Not many people are going to the movies because joining a crowd for a couple of hours indoors is pretty much the definition of a COVID risk. Desperate for some kind of business, the AMC theater chain has a plan. For 100 bucks, you and up to 19 friends can rent a whole theater. You even have access to the concession stand. Even if you should be a little late to arrive, you'll be just about assured of finding a good seat during the previews. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.