Abraham Lincoln Artifacts Sell For More Than $81,000 At Auction

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So how much would you pay for a clipping of 155-year-old hair and a telegram stained with blood? Well, a bidder in Boston paid 81,000 bucks. It's not just any telegram, now. It was one describing Abraham Lincoln's assassination. And the hair - yeah, it belonged to the former president. It was removed when Lincoln's body was examined in 1865. I would love to know what this buyer plans to do with old hair. Sadly, they remain anonymous. It's MORNING EDITION.