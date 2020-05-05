© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tattoo Artist Fills Time During Quarantine Practicing On Himself

Published May 5, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If all this time at home has you thinking about cutting your own hair, here is another option. Tattoo artist Chris Woodhead of East London told CNN he has given himself one new piece of ink every day in quarantine. Woodhead, who already sported hundreds of tattoos, has been contorting to find blank spots on his body. To the tapestry of drawings, he's added a tiger, a virus symbol and on the bottom of one foot, a poignant question - when will it end? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.