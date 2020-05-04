Man Arrested For Camping At Abandoned Disney Site

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Florida man who hoped to ride out quarantine in one of the happiest places on Earth was not quite successful. Richard McGuire was arrested for trespassing after he spent several days camped on Discovery Island, a shuttered Disney World attraction. McGuire told authorities that life on the island was like paradise - so much so that he missed multiple no trespassing signs and also slept through an extensive search for his whereabouts. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.