Florida Judge Wants Lawyers To Dress Appropriately For Zoom Meetings

Published April 15, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In Broward County, Fla., courthouses are continuing some operations with video calls. And one judge has a request for those attorneys showing up to work - put some clothes on. In a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, Judge Dennis Bailey wrote that one attorney showed up to a video meeting without a shirt on; another was still in bed under the covers. Trust me, I get the urge. But a tip for those who want to wear pajamas to work - try radio. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.