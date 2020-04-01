© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hospital Workers: Tell Us Your Coronavirus Experience

By Meg Anderson
Published April 1, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
We're Listening

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the nation, U.S. hospital workers will be among the first to bear witness to the growing crisis.

Are you a doctor, nurse or other health care provider working in a hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic? If so, NPR wants to hear from you.

Tell us about your own experience coping with the pandemic at your hospital.

Your voice will help us hear from health care workers all across the country, identify new aspects of the crisis for our reporters to cover and accurately capture what is happening in America's hospitals as it is happening.

And a note about privacy: We will always reach back out to you if we want to publish anything you write to us or document for us, but if you would rather get in touch with us confidentially, you can always reach out to us on the encrypted platform SecureDrop, and you can find instructions for that here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Meg Anderson
Meg Anderson is an assistant producer on NPR's Investigations team, where she shapes the team's groundbreaking work for radio, digital and social platforms. She served as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning series Lost Mothers, which investigated the high rate of maternal mortality in the United States. She also does her own original reporting for the team, including the series Heat and Health in American Cities, which won multiple awards, and the story of a COVID-19 outbreak in a Black community and the systemic factors at play. She also completed a fellowship as a local reporter for WAMU, the public radio station for Washington, D.C. Before joining the Investigations team, she worked on NPR's politics desk, education desk and on Morning Edition. Her roots are in the Midwest, where she graduated with a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
See stories by Meg Anderson