How Many Delegates Do The 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Have?

Loading...

The Democratic Party is officially nominating Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee on Aug. 18. Follow live coverage of the DNC here.

Updated on June 4, 2020

NPR and the Associated Press are keeping track of who has the most delegates throughout the primary season. At the Democratic National Convention in July, those delegates will choose a nominee for the party.

In most cases, state Democratic parties award delegates to candidates based on their performance in a primary or caucus vote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been the last active Democratic candidate running to face off against President Trump in November since April, but at that point he was still far short of the 1,991 delegates needed to officially secure the party's presidential nomination.

Not every presidential candidate who has run this year received delegates. Only those who have earned at least one delegate in any contest are listed on this page.

Candidates' totals have changed due to party rules that make those who have dropped out of the race ineligible to receive delegates in certain cases. Some delegates earned by former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg have been transferred to Biden.

However, the campaigns of Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came to an agreement that allows Sanders supporters to hold the delegate slots he would have received. Therefore, the AP has not adjusted the Sanders delegate counts.

Loading...

Loading...

Delegate numbers shown are maintained by the Associated Press and are provided via an automatic feed. Because some counts are unofficial, numbers shown here may differ from what is reported elsewhere.

This story was originally published on Feb. 11, 2020.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.