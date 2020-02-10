© 2021
Florida Man Accused Of Shoplifting While Holding A Puppy

Published February 10, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Yesterday, I supervised a kid climbing on playground equipment while clutching three stuffed puppies - impressive, but a Florida man did more. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says he shoplifted while holding a real puppy. He wasn't hard to track down afterward. He was found driving with $259 in stolen goods and a floppy-eared puppy who looked right at the camera when police snapped its mug shot. Aw. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.