Florida Man Accused Of Shoplifting While Holding A Puppy

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Yesterday, I supervised a kid climbing on playground equipment while clutching three stuffed puppies - impressive, but a Florida man did more. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says he shoplifted while holding a real puppy. He wasn't hard to track down afterward. He was found driving with $259 in stolen goods and a floppy-eared puppy who looked right at the camera when police snapped its mug shot. Aw. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.