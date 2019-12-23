South Carolina Motorist Rescues Gift During Rush-Hour Traffic

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Santa Claus evidently has helpers everywhere. Lauren Harper was driving in South Carolina when she saw a wrapped gift bouncing on the road like it'd just come off a vehicle. She stopped, checked for traffic, snagged the present and used social media to track it to a daycare where the gift originated. It was a framed footprint of a baby who attends the daycare. So a footprint left enough footprints behind to be tracked down. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.