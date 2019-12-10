2 Aquariums In Japan Keep Track Of Penguins' Romantic Drama

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Tera the Penguin has broken at least six hearts this year. And perhaps Orr (ph), her current partner, is next. That's according to Kyoto Aquarium's 2020 Penguin Relationship Chart. Kyoto, along with the Sumida Aquarium in Japan, have been keeping track of the penguins' romantic drama. The charts have pictures of the penguins connected by lines. Red represents couples. Blue indicates broken relationships. And purple - yeah, that means it's complicated. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.