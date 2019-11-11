© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Coin Toss May Decide Mayor's Race In Ohio Village

Published November 11, 2019 at 6:46 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you can't make up your mind, flip a coin. That's what residents of the Ohio village of Magnolia may soon have to do to pick a mayor. The Canton Repository reports that two candidates are tied with 127 votes each. Magnolia has had to do this before. Their last contested election in 1979 was also decided with a coin toss. There's a lesson - try to make sure you have an odd number of voters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.