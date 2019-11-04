© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

READ: Ex-State Department Adviser Michael McKinley's Testimony To Congress

By NPR Staff
Published November 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM EST
Michael McKinley (right), the former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, talked behind closed doors with House investigators about the Ukraine affair and why he resigned from his post.
Michael McKinley (right), the former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, talked behind closed doors with House investigators about the Ukraine affair and why he resigned from his post.

House investigators released the transcript of former senior State Department adviser Michael McKinley's deposition on Monday.

McKinley, who was an aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stepped down because he said he objected to the practices within the administration in connection with the Ukraine affair.

McKinley said he didn't like the smear campaign waged against the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, or the way he said professional diplomats had been roped into political ends by President Trump.

Read McKinley's full deposition here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff