Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominees Are Out

Published October 16, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees are out. Sixteen artists made the shortlist, nine of which are getting their first shot at the honor. My question - will the first shot end up as the best shot?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT")

PAT BENATAR: (Singing) Hit me with your best shot.

MARTIN: Pat Benatar has made the list. Among those also in the running - Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band and The Notorious B.I.G. And you have a say here, folks. Cast your vote at rockhall.com. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.