A $600,000 Bag Of Drugs Found In South Carolina

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You know the rule. Finders, keepers. A family visiting Fripp Island, S.C., pulled a package from the ocean wrapped in trash bags and heavy enough that they had to use a golf cart to carry it back to their rental home. They opened this package and found 44 pounds of cocaine. Local police don't know where the $600,000 worth of coke came from, but they speculate that it may be the product of some accident during Hurricane Dorian. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.