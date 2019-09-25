© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Australian Man Takes Motorized Suitcase Out For A Spin

Published September 25, 2019 at 6:46 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There are few things in this world that unite almost all of us. Speeding to the airport in a sheer panic is one of them. Was that where a Sydney man was headed when a driver spotted him riding on top of a motorized suitcase? A video shows the man and his suitcase were moving slowly. It's a residential neighborhood, so he probably wasn't rushing to catch a flight. More likely he was just taking his suitcase cycle for a spin. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.