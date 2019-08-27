Surveillance Footage Catches Thief Stealing A Truck

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You can see the crime being committed right there on camera. Police in Washington state posted surveillance footage of a guy on a bike stopping at a red truck, throws his bike in the back, steals the vehicle. Police say the owner made it easy. He left his keys right on the seat. Maybe his mind was elsewhere, like on the business across the street he was robbing. I'll let you decide if you're going to feel bad for this guy or not, but he is still missing his truck. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.