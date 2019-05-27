© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Highly Orchestrated Pillow Fight Takes Place In Japanese Town

Published May 27, 2019 at 5:53 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King, with the story of a pillow fight. I'm not talking about the childhood ritual. This is a highly orchestrated competition. It takes place in a small fishing town in Japan. When the game starts, five players are, quote, "sleeping, all tucked in." Then a whistle blows, and the fight begins. Reuters describes it as a mix between dodgeball and chess. The championship took place this weekend. The oldest contestant was 75. We're all kids at heart. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.