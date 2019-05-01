High School's Pitchers Throw Perfect Game And No-Hitter On Same Day

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

So is there such a thing as too perfect? In New Mexico, a pitcher for Carlsbad High School's softball team threw a perfect game. Ashley Hernandez didn't allow any runners on base. On the same day, Carlsbad High's baseball team had a game, and pitcher T.J. Ruiz threw a no-hitter. Two pitchers, same school, same day. How impossible was this? The Carlsbad Current-Argus talked to a mathematician who said the odds were 218 million to 1.