High School's Pitchers Throw Perfect Game And No-Hitter On Same Day

Published May 1, 2019 at 5:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So is there such a thing as too perfect? In New Mexico, a pitcher for Carlsbad High School's softball team threw a perfect game. Ashley Hernandez didn't allow any runners on base. On the same day, Carlsbad High's baseball team had a game, and pitcher T.J. Ruiz threw a no-hitter. Two pitchers, same school, same day. How impossible was this? The Carlsbad Current-Argus talked to a mathematician who said the odds were 218 million to 1. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.