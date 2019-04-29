Police Ask Motorists To Return Cash Found Along Michigan Roadway

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There was a traffic jam in Grand Haven, Mich., but this was no ordinary traffic jam. People had pulled over on Highway 31 to pick up cold, hard cash. This poor guy had been driving his truck down the road and apparently forgot that a box full of cash was on the truck's bumper. Some people returned the money on the spot. Later, two teenagers brought in a few hundred bucks. One woman returned nearly $4,000. Police commended their honesty, but a whole lot more are still missing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.