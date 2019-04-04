© 2021
Ugandan Man Becomes Lawyer And Wins Back Father's Land

Published April 4, 2019 at 5:09 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Jordan Kinyera. He's from Uganda, and he was 6 when his father lost the family's land in a legal dispute. He couldn't afford a good defense. The BBC reports that Mr. Kinyera later decided to go to college and become a lawyer. Two decades after the real estate seizure, with law degree in hand, Mr. Kinyera took up his father's case, and he won. His father, now 82, has back the land he lost in 1996. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.