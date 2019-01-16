In Kansas City, Maybe Don't Use The Word 'Patriot' This Week

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe don't even use the word patriot in conversation this week in Kansas City. The Chiefs are playing New England for a ticket to the Super Bowl. And Worlds of Fun, a Kansas City amusement park, has gone so far as to alter the name of its roller coaster The Patriot. The Patriot is now The Patrick to honor Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs fans, I hope Sunday's game for you is less roller coaster and more world of fun. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.