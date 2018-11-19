Restaurant Customer Says She Found A Frog In Her Salad

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Naomi Stahl of Washington, D.C., got a shock the other night after ordering a salad from the Mediterranean takeout chain CAVA. She got home and was about to dig in when she noticed something swimming around between her tomato and cucumber - a frog. She freaked out and took it back to the restaurant. They said they'd investigate, but they didn't take the frog back. According to The Washington Post, Naomi let the little guy go. And he hopped away leaving traces of tzatziki behind him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.