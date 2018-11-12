NYPD Cop Entertains Public With Backstreet Boys Song

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A cop named Richard Gunther was sitting in his patrol car downtown in Manhattan Saturday, and all of a sudden, he was overcome with the need to sing some Backstreet Boys. Specifically, "I Want It That Way." But not just in his car to his partner. No. Officer Gunther grabbed his intercom and shared it with the world.

RICHARD GUNTHER: (Singing) I never want to hear you say I want it that way.

