Opposing City Council Candidates Stay Friends

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. We keep hearing how the political climate is more divisive than ever - not the case for Derik Mundt and Mary Sikes. They're two candidates running for City Council seats in Coronado, Calif. When Mundt got the flu and was hospitalized, Sikes visited him every day. And when he was too sick to attend the final candidate forum in the race, she gave his speech for him. Politics doesn't need to be dirty, Mundt told the local news; this is how it's supposed to be. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.