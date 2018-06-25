English Bulldog Wins 2018 Ugliest Dog Competition

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Over the weekend, the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog competition was held, and an English bulldog named Zsa Zsa took home the top prize. She's got this tongue that drops to the ground and a couple of teeth that stick out in an underbite. Zsa Zsa spent five years at a puppy mill before a rescue organization saved her and Megan Brainard adopted her. Brainard said Zsa Zsa won over the judges by eating a Slim Jim and then sneezing all over them. She's just so ugly she's beautiful, Brainard said. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.