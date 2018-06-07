Remembering Prince On What Would Have Been His 60th Birthday

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And we have two good reasons to remember Prince today. First off, it would have been his 60th birthday. Second, this is the day back in 1993 that Prince decided to change his name to that symbol that stood for love. The Artist Formerly Known As Prince ended his contract with Warner Brothers in 2000, and then he was just Prince again. His real fans never really cared either.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PURPLE RAIN")

PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION: (Singing) Purple rain, purple rain.

