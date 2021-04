Top Stories: Federal Funding Rule And Abortion; Black Gubernatorial Candidates

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- White House To Ban Federal Funds For Clinics That Discuss Abortion With Patients.

-- Malaysian Police Seize Cash, Jewels, Designer Bags From Ousted Premier's Residence.

-- State Dept. Has 'Serious Concerns' For Safety Of Utah Man Imprisoned In Venezuela.

-- 50 States And No Black Governors, But That Could Change In 2018.

And here are more early headlines:

W.H.O. Deciding If Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency. (BBC)

China Says It's Not Offering Trade Package To U.S. (Reuters)

French Officials Thwart Alleged Ricin Or Explosive Attack. (AP)

Thousands Evacuate In Flooding From Colombia Dam. (Guardian)

Missouri Lawmakers Sue Governor Over Subpoena. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Ex-Boyfriend Of Calif. Bombing Victim Arrested On Separate Charge. (KNSD)

30 Year Old Message In Bottle Found In Mississippi's Pearl River. (WLBT)

