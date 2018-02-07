© 2021
Farmer Calls Police Over Tiger In Cow Shed

Published February 7, 2018 at 4:52 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Quite a scare for a farmer in Scotland - he spotted a tiger in his cow shed and immediately called police. They came armed and were in a standoff for an hour, huddling in vehicles, devising a plan. They also called a wildlife park to see if maybe they had a tiger escape - they hadn't. Also, the animal wasn't moving because he was a stuffed toy. The farmer said he was sure it was real and was convinced the animal was going to eat all of his cows. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.