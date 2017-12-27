Florida Man Calls 911 To Complain About Restaurant Order

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Have you ever gone out to eat and felt cheated by the portion size? Maybe you complained to your date or even talked to the waiter. What you should not do is call 911. That's what one Florida man did when he thought his order of clams was too small.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTFIED MAN: I ordered something, and it was extremely so small.

UNIDENTIFIED EMERGENCY DISPATCHER: OK. I need you to call back on a non-emergency line.

KING: But then the man dialed 911 again. Local police said he just didn't know when to clam up. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.