Homeowner Questions Exceedingly High Electric Bill

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever get the electric bill and wonder why it's so high this month? Well, Mary Horomanski of Erie, Pa., was in that boat. She thought maybe her Christmas lights had done something wacky because her bill was more than $284 billion. As the Erie Times-News reported, that is more than the combined national debts of Hungary and South Africa. The power company acknowledged the mistake and said they really appreciated the customer reaching out. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.