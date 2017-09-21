DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Portugal has a pigeon population problem. And The Wall Street Journal reports officials in Lisbon are trying to be as nice as they can about reducing their numbers. They have built basically a luxury hotel for birds. The plan - lure the pigeons there to nest, then caretakers sneak in and steal their eggs. The birdhouse has fresh water, gourmet bird food, even a nursery, which makes you wonder if the pigeons are somehow outsmarting the humans here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.