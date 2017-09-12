© 2021
Oklahoma Zoo Welcomes First-Ever Litter Of Male Liligers

Published September 12, 2017 at 6:27 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news that would shake Napoleon Dynamite to his core. For the first time, four male liligers were born in one litter. A liliger is a hybrid from a male lion and a female liger. And a liger? Well, ask Napoleon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NAPOLEON DYNAMITE")

JON HEDER: (As Napoleon Dynamite) It's, like, a lion and a tiger mixed, bred for its skills in magic.

MARTIN: While not exactly magic, liligers are bred to better survive the effects of climate change. They're pretty much my favorite animal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.