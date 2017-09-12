© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Escaped Bobcat From Lehigh Valley Zoo Forces Festival Attendees Inside

Published September 12, 2017 at 7:21 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Roles were reversed at the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania. Humans attending a beer festival had to be corralled and moved indoors because a bobcat escaped. As the Allentown Morning Call reports, zoo officials believe no one was ever in danger. It's just that noisy humans make it harder to catch a bobcat. Whether Shishka the bobcat thought it would be funny to mess with revelers enjoying craft beer in her space, a zoo official simply said bobcats make their own decisions. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.