© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Indiana Couple Visits Every Cracker Barrel In The U.S. All 645 Locations

Published August 31, 2017 at 6:30 AM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. We have buttered our last biscuit. Last month we told you about an Indiana couple on a decades-long quest to eat at every Cracker Barrel in the country - that's 645 locations - and they ended their journey in Tualatin, Ore. The couple was greeted with a slew of Cracker Barrel gifts, including two embroidered Four-Star aprons, the company's highest honor. To celebrate, they had their favorite dishes - blueberry waffles and eggs with sausage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.